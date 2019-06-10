|
10.06.2019 15:24:00
IIROC Trade Resumption - HBC
TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Hudson's Bay Company (all issues)
TSX Symbol: HBC
Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
