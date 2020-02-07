07.02.2020 17:19:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - IRV

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Irving Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: IRV (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Nachrichten

