01.04.2020 19:32:00
IIROC Trade Resumption - PMT
TORONTO, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Perpetual Energy Inc.
TSX Symbol: PMT (All Issues)
Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
