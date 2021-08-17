|
17.08.2021 15:21:00
IIROC Trade Resumption - PWR
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.
CSE Symbol: PWR
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
