10.06.2019 21:22:00

IIROC Trade Resumption - QCC

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Quadron Cannatech Corporation

CSE Symbol: QCC (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 15:45

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

