09.06.2021 21:08:00
IIROC Trading Halt - ALY
VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: AnalytixInsight Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ALY
All Issues: No
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:03 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
