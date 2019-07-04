04.07.2019 20:59:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CGLD

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Core Gold Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CGLD (All Issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 14‎:‎52‎:40‎ ‎

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

