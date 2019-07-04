|
IIROC Trading Halt - CGLD
VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Core Gold Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: CGLD (All Issues)
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 14:52:40
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
