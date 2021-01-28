|
IIROC Trading Halt - CRY
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Cryptologic Corp.
CSE Symbol: CRY
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
