08.04.2020 21:20:00

IIROC Trading Halt - CVX

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cematrix Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: CVX

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 15:00

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

