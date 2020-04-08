|
08.04.2020 21:20:00
IIROC Trading Halt - CVX
VANCOUVER, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Cematrix Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: CVX
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 15:00
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
