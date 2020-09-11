+++ Zertifikate Award Austria 2020: Stimmen Sie jetzt für den besten Emittenten im Bereich Info & Service ab! +++-w-
11.09.2020 15:30:00

IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Giga Metals Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: GIGA

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Company Contact

Halt Time (ET): 9:20 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow eröffnet im Plus -- ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel in Grün
Wall Street startet fester in die Sitzung. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind die Vorzeichen rot. In Deutschland halten sich Anleger zurück. Asiens Indizes bewegten sich auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen