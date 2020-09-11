|
11.09.2020 15:30:00
IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Giga Metals Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: GIGA
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending Company Contact
Halt Time (ET): 9:20 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow eröffnet im Plus -- ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel in Grün
Wall Street startet fester in die Sitzung. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind die Vorzeichen rot. In Deutschland halten sich Anleger zurück. Asiens Indizes bewegten sich auf grünem Terrain.