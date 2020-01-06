06.01.2020 20:41:00

IIROC Trading Halt - HLS

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: HLS Therapeutics Inc.

TSX Symbol: HLS (all issues)

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:33 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt etwas schwächer -- DAX mit signifikantem Minus -- Gold steigt auf höchsten Wert seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Montag lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus. Gold markiert höchsten Stand seit 2013.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB