29.07.2019 14:38:00

IIROC Trading Halt - IEQ

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: IntellaEquity Inc.

CSE Symbol: IEQ (all issues)

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:32 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

