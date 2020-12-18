+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren!** +++-w-
18.12.2020 14:04:00

IIROC Trading Halt - MBCN

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: MindBeacon Holdings Inc.

TSX Symbol: MBCN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: If, as and when issued opening

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

