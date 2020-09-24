+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
24.09.2020 14:20:00

IIROC Trading Halt - MRS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MRS

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:14 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabilisieren sich nach ifo-Index -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihren anfänglichen Verlusten erholen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen