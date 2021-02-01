|
01.02.2021 21:31:00
IIROC Trading Halt - PHA
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Premier Health of America Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PHA
All Issues: Non
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:20 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
