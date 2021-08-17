+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
17.08.2021 13:46:00

IIROC Trading Halt - POPR

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Popreach Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: POPR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost schließen in Rot
Am heimischen Markt werden am Dienstag Minuszeichen beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten derweil Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen