|
28.07.2021 15:49:00
IIROC Trading Halt - REAL
TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Real Matters Inc.
TSX Symbol: REAL
All Issues: No
Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 9:34:29 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
