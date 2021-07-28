+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
28.07.2021 15:49:00

IIROC Trading Halt - REAL

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Real Matters Inc.

TSX Symbol: REAL

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 9:34:29 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

