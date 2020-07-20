|
20.07.2020 21:43:00
IIROC Trading Halt - RVG
VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Revival Gold Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: RVG
All Issues: No
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:34 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
