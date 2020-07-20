+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
20.07.2020 21:43:00

IIROC Trading Halt - RVG

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Revival Gold Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RVG

All Issues: No

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:34 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

