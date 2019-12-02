|
02.12.2019 16:04:00
IIROC Trading Halt - SOFT
VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc.
CSE Symbol: SOFT (All Issues)
Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 9:54:54 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow im Minus -- ATX rutscht ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiens Börsen beenden Tag im Plus
Trump-Tweet belastet: Die US-Börsen geben nach. Der heimische Markt fällt am Montag. Der DAX kommt im Handelsverlauf deutlich zurück. Die asiatischen Indizes verzeichneten zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne.