|
15.04.2021 22:31:00
IIROC Trading Halt - VOTI
VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Voti Detection Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: VOTI
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 4:02 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Während sich Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt unentschlossen zeigten, präsentierten sich jene in Deutschland am Donnerstag optimistisch. Die US-Indizes legten zu. In Asien ging es für die Indizes derweil überwiegend bergab.