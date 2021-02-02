+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
02.02.2021 15:57:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - EDG

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Endurance Gold Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: EDG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes im Plus -- ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street greifen Anleger heute zu. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen