13.04.2020 15:21:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - GAME

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Torque Esports Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GAME (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

