|
06.10.2020 23:02:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - GRI
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Galore Resources Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: GRI
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30AM10/7/2020
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
