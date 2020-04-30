+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++-w-
30.04.2020 18:55:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - ISD

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: iSign Media Solutions Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ISD (All Issues)

Resumption (ET): 13:15

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

