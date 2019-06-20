20.06.2019 22:32:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - MTRX

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Loop Insights Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MTRX (all issues)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 6/21/2019

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

