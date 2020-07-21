+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
21.07.2020 19:20:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - OTSO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Otso Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: OTSO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Nachrichten

