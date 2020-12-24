|
24.12.2020 19:21:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - SLG
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. (formerly Tailwind Capital Corporation)
TSX-Venture Symbol: SLG (formerly TW.P)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 12/29/2020
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!