24.12.2020 19:21:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - SLG

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. (formerly Tailwind Capital Corporation)

TSX-Venture Symbol: SLG (formerly TW.P)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM  12/29/2020

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

