|
10.02.2021 18:22:00
IIROC Trading Resumption - ZOMD
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Zoomd Technologies Ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ZOMD
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET):12:15 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
