10.02.2021 18:22:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - ZOMD

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ZOMD

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET):12:15 PM 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

