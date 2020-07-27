IJM Land's 'Now You Can' flexible ownership campaign makes investment in times of pandemic possible

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To instill customer confidence and provide them with an opportunity to own a home of their dreams with ease, IJM Land has introduced a flexible ownership campaign 'Now You Can' for prospective homebuyers during this backdrop of a challenging financing landscape arising from COVID-19.

Ongoing until 31st October 2020, 'Now You Can' aims to alleviate customers' financial burdens while also helping them own their dream homes and supporting their investments.

Recognizing that every customer is unique, IJM Land takes the campaign a step further to develop customized plans and solutions to suit individual needs and requirements. Financial coverage is also provided in the event of a loss of employment or salary reduction - this is their sincere bid to help more people own their piece of the Malaysian dream in this unprecedented period.

'Now You Can' provides assurance to homebuyers and educate them about the prospects of investing in a home during these challenging times, including low interest rates, an ideal savings plan and high rewards.

Participating townships include Pantai Sentral Park in Kuala Lumpur, Bandar Rimbayu, Shah Alam 2 – Alam Suria Enclave and Seremban 2. Other projects include properties across the country such as Riana Dutamas in Kuala Lumpur, Permatang Sanctuary in Bukit Mertajam, Trehaus and The Light Waterfront in Penang, Bandar Utama in Sandakan, Kuching Riverine Resort in Kuching as well as Nasa City, Austin Duta and Sebana Cove in Johor Bahru.

Homebuyers should take advantage of the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) 2020 which takes effect from now until 31 May 2021 as they will get to enjoy the limited period benefits and savings offered by the campaign. In conjunction with HOC 2020, homebuyers are entitled to attractive deals on a variety of IJM Land properties, including special rebates, home furnishing package, zero interest payment plans, move-in deals, free loan legal fees, plus HOC benefits of stamp duty exemption on MOT up to RM1mil and stamp duty on loan up to RM2.5mil, which reduce the homeownership cost.

While many aspiring homebuyers are worried about the current economic climate, IJM Land provides reassurance that buying a property is still a viable and reliable form of investment.

Visit the IJM Land official website for details: www.ijmland.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200724/2866862-1

SOURCE IJM Land