Ikänik Farms Completes Cooperative Agreement with SGS Colombia SAS, Developing International Cannabis Certification

SGS Colombia SAS, in collaboration with Ikänik Farms, completes development of the GPTCP Certification

CORONA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) ("Ikänik Farms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Pideka SAS. ("Pideka"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ikänik Farms, has successfully completed its cooperative agreement with SGS Colombia SAS ("SGS") to design, initiate, develop, and implement a normative standard for the international certification of medicinal cannabis. This certification works to establish a new baseline standard for the quality and safety of pharmaceutical grade cannabis products known as the "GPTCP", or "Good Production Transformation & Commercialization Practices Cannabis Pharma".

"Completing this collaborative certificate with SGS Colombia is a milestone achievement and a reflection of the company's dedication to best-in-class quality for the cannabis industry." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

About the GPTCP Certification

The GPTCP certificate ensures the company maintains international standards and differentiates itself by adhering to a global benchmark standard of quality for the production cannabis.

With the collaborative development of the SGS certified seal of self-regulation and sustainability, industry best practices are promoted and fosters a competitive approach to quality, through best in class and standardized processes across the industry, providing end consumers with product confidence.

The GPTCP encompasses facets of the requirements under various standards such as the BPA, BPM, INVIMA, ICA, ISO 9001, SG-SST, EUGMP at both the national (Colombian) and international levels.

The quality certification and delivery of high-caliber products is one of the Company's key objectives, supported through operating certifications obtained for its operations, including (GACP, GMP FARMA, ISO-9001, and EUGMP)

About SGS Colombia SAS

SGS Colombia SAS is a subsidiary of SGS SA, one of the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification companies. SGS is recognized as a global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About Ikänik Farms



Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: changes in laws, a change in management, the inability to obtain additional financing, increased competition, hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and, regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikanik-farms-completes-cooperative-agreement-with-sgs-colombia-sas-developing-international-cannabis-certification-301270030.html

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.