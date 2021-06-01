Ikänik Farms Files First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Update on Timing for Filing Audited Financial Statements

CORONA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") announces that it has filed its financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Further to its press release dated May 25, 2021, the Company's financial team and auditors are nearing completion of the audit of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Audited Financial Statements") of Ikänik Farms, Inc., the reverse takeover acquirer in connection with the Company's reverse takeover transaction which closed March 30, 2021 (the "Transaction"), to enable the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") to revoke the Failure–to–File Cease Trade Order issued against the Company (the "FFCTO") on May 6, 2021. The Company expects to file the Audited Financial Statements by June 4, 2021.

Upon completion and submission of the Audited Financial Statements, under National Policy 11-207, such filing will automatically initiate a review process by the OSC, without any application by the Company. Following such review, the Company expects the FFCTO would be revoked by the OSC shortly thereafter.

The Company confirms there has been no material change to the information relating to the Company's delay in filing the Audited Financial Statements since its news release on May 5, 2021 that has not been disclosed.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The Company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

