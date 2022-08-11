IKEA U.S. and Electrify America announce collaboration for ultra-fast public and fleet charging at over 25 IKEA retail locations

IKEA U.S. will quadruple its total number of electric vehicle chargers, a big step toward the IKEA global circular and climate positive goals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help reach the IKEA ambition to become a circular and climate positive business by 2030, IKEA U.S. today announced a collaboration with Electrify America and Electrify Commercial to bring ultra-fast public charging stations and delivery fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging to over 25 IKEA retail locations throughout the U.S. This joint effort will enable IKEA U.S. to quadruple its total number of EV chargers, which supports the goal of achieving zero-emission home deliveries by 2025 and halving relative1 emissions from customer and co-worker travel by 2030.



"At IKEA, we believe that we must work together with our partners to tackle climate change and create solutions for a greener future. This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate positive," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S. "We look forward to continuing to innovate around new ways we can make our everyday lives more sustainable."

In total, there will be more than 200 individual ultra-fast chargers offering the fastest charging speeds available today – 150kW to 350kW – at IKEA retail locations in 18 states including in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. The first locations are expected to open in late 2022 and be completed by the end of 2023.

For its EV delivery fleet, IKEA selected Electrify Commercial, Electrify America's business unit designed to help deliver turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions, to provide more than 225 individual chargers across the sites. This is the first time Electrify America and Electrify Commercial are installing both public and fleet chargers at the same time for a project.

"We are excited to establish both public and commercial fleet charging stations with IKEA – a brand that shares our goal of a more sustainable future," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "Through this collaboration, Electrify America, Electrify Commercial and IKEA U.S. are leading a path forward for customers and businesses toward zero-emission transportation."

Since opening its first charging station in May 2018, Electrify America has set a rapid pace for its network expansion, opening an average of nearly four stations per week. Currently, Electrify America has more than 800 stations and 3,500 individual chargers open with plans to expand to 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 51 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of ultra-fast community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

Electrify America earned the 2020 and 2021 "EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut, an infrastructure and benchmarking specialist, now part of Accenture, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

1 Relative to the number of journeys by customers to stores and centres, co-worker commuting, and business trips compared to the FY16 baseline.

