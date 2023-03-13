Ikon Science’s New Curate 2023.2 Release Improves Subsurface Data Access, Streamlines Management for Enhanced Field Operations

SURBITON, United Kingdom, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and services, today introduced the newest version of its subsurface knowledge management software, Curate 2023.2, which offers greater flexibility, efficiency, and a more user-friendly data organization and visualization experience.



The latest version of Curate includes several new features, such as a preview option for datasets, the ability to color-code wells on map views and an upgraded search and filter function in the Data Explorer app. Curate's comprehensive and easy-to-use platform provides users with quick and easy access to all subsurface data, enabling them to have a greater understanding of the subsurface to make well-informed business decisions.

Curate 2023.2 also features significant enhancements to its administrative side, which allows teams to work collaboratively and share data effortlessly. The platform adds crucial value for enhanced efficiency in field operations.

"These improvements to the Curate platform are expected to deliver immediate benefits to all users,” said Monica Beech, Product Manager of Data Management and Visualization at Ikon Science. "Our goal is for every Curate user to access data quickly and create knowledge from it, leading to improved business decisions.”

Curate continues to evolve with continuous enhancements to offer the most reliable and comprehensive data management solutions for subsurface data. To learn more about Curate 2023.2, visit www.ikonscience.com/curate/.

About Ikon Science

For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.