Ikonisys Announces the First Sale of the Ikoniscope20 Solution Including the Newly Added Reagents to Comprehensive Urology

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 / Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the first sale of an Ikoniscope20 digital fluorescence microscope solution together with its optimized reagents.

As announced during the IPO of Ikonisys, the primary initial focus of the commercialization strategy for the United States is to convert current customers into Ikoniscope20 users. An active user of Ikonisys’ former Ikoniscope Gen1 platform up to today, Comprehensive Urology has decided to upgrade its system to the Ikoniscope20 and at the same time to utilize the optimized reagents provided by Ikonisys to perform its bladder cancer molecular diagnosis.

Ikonisys’ business model is to sell a fully integrated solution comprising hardware, software and consumables. Reagents, needed to perform each single test, are an essential part of the molecular diagnostics market. Ikonisys is offering clients optimized reagents at a competitive rate, ensuring greater performance with the ikoniscope20.

The Ikoniscope20 combined with Ikonisys’ FISH probes will automate early bladder cancer diagnosis, allowing Comprehensive Urology to perform several thousand tests per year.

