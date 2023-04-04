|
04.04.2023 15:37:00
Illinois Mutual Releases 2022 Annual Report
PEORIA, Ill., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company has announced the release of its 2022 Annual Report. The report features stories from policyowners, agents and employees, as well as highlights of the year's accomplishments—including the launch of their new Simplified Issue Whole Life product.
The Annual Report also includes Illinois Mutual's yearly disclosure of financial performance. The Company maintained its Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best while demonstrating financial strength and growth in key areas of the business.
"In 2022, we took several opportunities to ensure we're providing the best customer experience for policyowners and agents alike," says Company President Katie McCord Jenkins. "With our focus on innovation in the industry and our demonstrated commitment to our policyowners and agents, we continue to prove that we are a financially strong insurance partner of choice for the middle market."
Illinois Mutual's 2022 Annual Report can be viewed in full at http://www.illinoismutual.com/Report.
About Illinois Mutual
Illinois Mutual is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the Company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for more than 110 years.
SOURCE Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company
