Illinois Tool Works Aktie
WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093
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16.04.2026 14:40:00
Illinois Tool Works in 5 Years: Boom, Bust, or Quietly Crushing It?
Most investors have probably heard of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW). But most of those same investors would also likely struggle to name a single product it manufactures (other than "tools"). That's because it doesn't really specialize in anything. Rather, it makes a little of almost everything, ranging from automotive air bags to restaurant refrigerators to welding equipment to plastic bags to construction fasteners, and more. In an environment where specialization is the norm, ITW has taken a different tack.The thing is, it works. While it's never been a high-growth company, with the exception of the period when the COVID-19 pandemic stifled the domestic and global economies, Illinois Tool Works has been a reasonably reliable revenue grower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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