Illinois Tool Works Inc Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $790 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $750 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $4.093 billion from $3.932 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

