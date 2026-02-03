Illinois Tool Works Aktie
WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093
|
03.02.2026 14:08:06
Illinois Tool Works Inc Profit Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $790 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $750 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $4.093 billion from $3.932 billion last year.
Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $790 Mln. vs. $750 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.72 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.093 Bln vs. $3.932 Bln last year.
