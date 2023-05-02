|
02.05.2023 14:18:21
Illinois Tool Works Raises 2023 GAAP EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) said the company is raising full-year GAAP EPS guidance to $9.45 to $9.85 per share. This is compared to previous guidance of $9.40 to $9.80 per share. The company said the organic growth projection of three to five percent reflects current levels of demand and a risk adjustment for further slowing in certain end markets. This is compared to previous guidance of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.
First quarter earnings came in at $714 million, or $2.33 per share compared with $662 million, or $2.11 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $4.02 billion from $3.94 billion last year. Organic growth was 5%, for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Illinois Tool Works Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Illinois Tool Works Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|212,60
|0,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.