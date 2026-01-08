08.01.2026 02:11:36

Illumin CFO Elliot Muchnik Steps Down; Names Michael Amaro Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLMF, ILLM.TO) announced that Chief Financial Officer Elliot Muchnik is leaving the company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities.

The company indicated that it may initiate a search process to evaluate both internal and external candidates, with the expectation of appointing a permanent Chief Financial Officer in the coming months.

In the meantime, Michael Amaro has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer. A CPA and seasoned senior financial executive, Amaro brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology and media sectors. He has spent over three years with Illumin Holdings, most recently serving as Vice President, Finance.

