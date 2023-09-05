|
05.09.2023 14:35:42
Illumina Appoints Jacob Thaysen As CEO
(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a DNA sequencing and array-based technologies firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed, Jacob Thaysen, as Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 25.
Earlier, the Gene sequencing test maker had announced that it accepted the resignation of Francis deSouza as its CEO with effect from June 11.
Thaysen currently serves as Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies and President of its Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group.
Prior to Life Science and Applied Markets, he was President of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group from 2014 to 2018.
Charles Dadswell, interim CEO of Illumina, will resume his position as Senior Vice President and General Counsel once Thaysen assumes his role.
