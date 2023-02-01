|
01.02.2023 15:30:03
Illumina Confirms Joydeep Goswami As New CFO
(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a DNA sequencing and array-based technologies firm, announced Wednesday that Joydeep Goswami has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Goswami previously served as Illumina's Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Goswami will be responsible for the Company's financial planning and analysis, accounting, investor relations, internal audit, tax, and treasury functions. He will also continue to lead the corporate development and strategic planning function.
Goswami assumed all CFO responsibilities on an interim basis in July 2022 and has served as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer since 2019.
With more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Goswami has held various senior and international management roles. Prior to joining Illumina, he was President, Clinical Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Earlier in his career, Goswami was President, Japan at Life Technologies. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he managed projects and teams serving global clients spanning several industries including pharmaceuticals, medical products, chemical, private equity and technology.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Illumina Inc.
|205,95
|5,24%
