|
11.08.2022 22:45:02
Illumina Cuts FY Forecast; Shares Tank 22%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) tanked over 22% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company lowered its outlook for the full year.
The company now expects full-year revenue to grow 4% to 5%, loss of $2.93 to $2.78 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $2.90 per share.
Previously, the company expected revenue guidance growth of 14% to 16%, earnings of $2.33 to $2.53 per share and adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share.
"Our second quarter results did not meet our expectations as challenges in a complex macroeconomic environment more than offset the growth we continue to see in sequencing runs on our platforms," said CEO Francis deSouza.
ILMN closed Thursday's trading at $227.44, up $0.14 or 0.06%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $50.99 or 22.42%, in the after-hours trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Illumina Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Illumina Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Illumina Inc.
|187,50
|-15,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.