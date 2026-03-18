Illumina Aktie
WKN: 927079 / ISIN: US4523271090
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18.03.2026 17:05:52
Illumina Expands Collaboration With Labcorp To Advance Precision Oncology
(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Wednesday announced an expanded collaboration with Labcorp to advance precision oncology through innovative applications of next-generation sequencing solutions across the healthcare ecosystem.
As part of the collaboration, the companies will explore co-commercializing Labcorp's FDA-authorized liquid biopsy assay PGDx elio plasma focus Dx alongside Illumina's FDA-approved TruSight Oncology Comprehensive for solid tumor profiling.
Both the companies will also continue joint efforts to demonstrate the clinical utility of CGP and promote its adoption.
Currently, ILMN is trading at $122.18, up 1.10 percent on the Nasdaq.
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