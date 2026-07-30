Illumina Aktie

Illumina für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 927079 / ISIN: US4523271090

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30.07.2026 22:32:05

Illumina Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $207 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.159 billion from $1.059 billion last year.

Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $207 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.159 Bln vs. $1.059 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.30 To $ 5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.60 B To $ 4.64 B

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