Illumina Preliminary Q4, Annual Results Beat Analysts' View

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 above analysts' expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects net profit of $2.14 to $2.17 per share, with adjusted earnings of $1.27 to $1.30 per share. On average, 17 analysts polled forecast the firm to earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the final quarter, Illumina anticipates revenue of around $1.155 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.1 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company had reported a net income of $1.17 per share, with an adjusted profit of $0.86 per share, on revenue of $1.104 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Illumina anticipates net income of $5.42 to $5.45 per share, with adjusted earnings of $4.76 to $4.79 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn $4.7 per share.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue of $4.34 billion, higher than Street view of $4.28 billion.

For fiscal 2024, Illumina had reported a net loss of $7.69 per share, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, on revenue of $4.372 billion.

The company intends to release its annual earnings report on February 5.