Illumina Aktie
WKN: 927079 / ISIN: US4523271090
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01.05.2026 00:04:19
Illumina Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Improved Margins
(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter results, with profit increasing from last year, driven by higher revenue and improved margins.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.09 billion from $1.04 billion in the same period last year.
The company reported net income of $134 million or $0.87 per share, compared with $131 million or $0.82 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.15 from $0.97 last year.
Gross margin for the quarter improved to 66.1% from 65.6%, while operating margin improved to 19.2% from 15.8%.
"Illumina delivered a strong start to 2026, reflecting the strength of the Illumina ecosystem and progress against our strategy," said Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "Demand for NovaSeq X is increasing as we help our clinical customers expand into new application areas. With our strong first quarter performance, we are raising our full-year revenue and EPS guidance."
Illumina also raised its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects revenue between $4.52 billion and $4.62 billion, a $20 million increase at the midpoint compared to prior guidance. Adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.30 per share, compared to prior guidance of $5.05 to $5.20.
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