Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference and invite investors to participate via webcast.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 13, 2020

Presentation at 8:30am Pacific Time followed by a Q&A Session at 9am Pacific Time

The live webcasts can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Illumina's website under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. Replays will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

