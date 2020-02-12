|
12.02.2020 22:22:00
Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences and invited investors to participate via webcast.
SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time
The live webcasts can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Illumina's web site under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay of the presentations will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005895/en/
